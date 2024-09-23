Foul play suspected after body found on East Side trail believed to be missing woman

BCSO said Stacey Dramiga, 63, was last spotted around 10 a.m. Sunday when she went to walk the trails, possibly at Covington Park.

SAN ANTONIO – A homicide investigation has been launched after a body believed to be that of a missing woman was found Monday on the East Side.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said San Antonio Park Police found the body along the Salgado Greenway Trail near Dafoste Park.

Recommended Videos

Salazar said while it’s “too early to say,” the body found matches a “pretty close description” of Stacey Dramiga, 63, who was last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday when she went for a walk on some trails, possibly at Covington Park. A CLEAR alert was issued by BCSO.

The sheriff said the body was found 30 yards in a wooded area from a trail.

Dramiga’s car was found about two miles away from where the body was found, and an iPad provided by her family helped locate her.

Salazar said Dramiga may have been talking to another woman who may have been a regular walker on the trail and BCSO would like to talk to her. The sheriff said the woman is not considered to be a suspect.

Salazar also urged anyone who took videos or pictures at the trail to share them with BCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Dramiga’s family is cooperating “100%” with BCSO and is not considered to be involved in her disappearance, Salazar said.

Deputies will be on horseback throughout the day in the trails as BCSO investigates.