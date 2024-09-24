Woman takes serious safety measures while walking, after body found off Salado Creek Greenway

SAN ANTONIO – It was a widespread yet targeted search for evidence Tuesday, the day after a woman was found killed off an East Side walking trail.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s has tentatively confirmed the woman was a 63-year-old White woman.

That’s the same general description as Stacey Dramiga, 63, who disappeared Sunday while walking along the Salado Greenway Train.

Dramiga reportedly started a walk at Covington Park before disappearing Sunday.

Then on Monday, the body was found miles away near Defoste Park.

“Never have had any problem with anybody walking over here, and it’s very unfortunate about what’s happening right now,” said Judy Guajardo who lives in the area.

Guajardo and her dog walk in Covington Park almost every day. These days, in the more open spaces.

“I walked a little down of about Martin Luther King, but I just didn’t feel that secure over there. Because of the high grass and stuff, you didn’t know if there was somebody in there hiding or something. So I decided to quit walking over there,” Guajardo said.

The current tragedy is the exact reason why Guajardo made that decision.

The woman’s body was found in a wooded area 30 yards off the trail.

Guajardo refuses to give up her walks, so she takes protection seriously.

“I have a concealed handgun license and I carry a weapon all with me all the time to make sure that if there is somebody, hopefully I can deter them and go the other direction. And if somebody was getting hurt, maybe I could help them,” Guajardo said.

She always walks with her dog - but added walking with other people is even safer.

“You’re less vulnerable if you have two or three people with you,” she said.

Guajardo also lets people know where she is, so if something were to happen, they’d know where to look.

As for the Salado Greenway Trail, she’s glad to see lots of law enforcement around given a suspect has not been caught.

“Sometimes I see a policeman on a four wheeler. It’s good for them to deter. It would be nice to see maybe a few more people,” Guajardo said.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar is urging anyone who took videos or pictures at the trail to share them with BCSO.

Anyone with information is asked to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.

Salazar said Monday that Dramiga’s family is fully cooperating with the investigation and is not considered to be involved in her disappearance.