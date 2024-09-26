Man arrested in connection with woman found dead along San Antonio park trail

SAN ANTONIO – A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of Stacey Dramiga, whose body was discovered Monday in an East Side park.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies confirmed to KSAT that Marco Flores, 38, was charged with evading arrest and detention after investigators said he knew details about Dramiga’s condition that had not been released to the public.

Investigators said Flores was located in the general area where deputies were investigating.

After they spoke with Flores at the scene, deputies said they were going to take him in for questioning. Flores then took off running, BCSO said

Deputies caught and detained him, and took him to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

KSAT was told Flores did not give any additional information. He was booked into the Bexar County Jail.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office have not released any additional information about the case or Flores.

Dramiga’s body was discovered in a wooded area along a trail near Dafoste Park, located in the 100 block of Dafoste Avenue.

According to BCSO, it appeared Dramiga went for her usual walk Sunday morning at Covington Park, which is about three miles from the area where her body was found.

Deputies found her car, still locked, at that location near the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar called her death a homicide and said investigators are working to track down her killer. Her death did not appear accidental, such as from a fall, Salazar said.

According to an autopsy report, Dramiga died of “blunt force, penetrating trauma of the head.”

A spokesman for Brooke Army Medical Center confirmed Wednesday morning that Dramiga worked at the military installation as the director of the cardiopulmonary rehabilitation center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.