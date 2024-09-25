BAMC says woman found dead on trail was a ‘beloved member’ of staff

SAN ANTONIO – The Brooke Army Medical Center confirmed Wednesday that Stacey Dramiga, whose body was found on a Southeast Side trail earlier this week, was a “beloved” staff member.

Dramiga, 63, was reported missing at around 10 a.m. Sunday after she went for a walk along the Salado Greenway Trail.

Her body was found on Monday by San Antonio Park Police near Dafoste Park, authorities said. The Medical Examiner’s Office said she suffered head trauma.

BAMC released a statement on Wednesday after the medical examiner identified her.

“Brooke Army Medical Center received the tragic news that a member of our family, Ms. Stacey Dramiga, was found deceased by the Bexar County Sheriff’s office after having been missing since Sunday morning,” the statement read. “Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family, friends, and co-workers. Stacey was a beloved member of the BAMC staff and will be greatly missed.”

In a Monday news conference, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Dramiga’s body was found in a wooded area about 30 yards away from a trail.

Before Dramiga’s death, Salazar said she may have been talking to another woman on the trail. BCSO would like to speak to her, although she’s not considered a suspect.

Dramiga’s family is cooperating “100%” with BCSO and is not considered to be involved in her disappearance, Salazar said.

Salazar also urged anyone who took videos or pictures at the trail to share them with BCSO.

Anyone with information is urged to call BCSO at 210-335-6000.