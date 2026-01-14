Records: Man indicted on capital murder, tampering with evidence charges in Stacey Dramiga case

Samuel Aquim Charon, 23, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center in October 2025 with a bond totaling $1,250,000, court records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County grand jury formally indicted a San Antonio man arrested and charged in connection with the 2024 murder of a woman found at an East Side park.

Samuel Aquim Charon, 23, is accused in connection with the death of Stacey Dramiga. Dramiga’s body was found at Dafoste Park on Sept. 23, 2024. Charon was taken into custody in October 2025.

Charon, who is facing capital murder and tampering with evidence charges, was indicted on Jan. 6, 2026, according to Bexar County court records. The tampering with evidence charge is considered a second-degree felony.

Records also show Charon is set to have a psychiatric evaluation on Jan. 30.

When Charon was arrested in October 2025, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Dramiga, 63, died of blunt force and penetrating trauma to her head. She was also sexually assaulted and partially burned, the sheriff said at the time.

Investigators said Charon’s DNA matched the DNA collected on Dramiga’s body and a rock believed to be the weapon used to kill her.

A judge set Charon’s bond at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center for $1,250,000, where he remains in custody.

