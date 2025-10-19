Man accused of shooting at SAPD officers during burglary faces nearly $1 million in bonds, records show

Officers responded to the facility just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road following reports of a burglary.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of firing at San Antonio police officers during a burglary at a Northwest Side storage facility faces nearly $1 million in bonds, Bexar County court records show.

Richard Asbell, 58, faces four counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, with each charge carrying a $200,000 bond, records show.

Officers were dispatched to the facility just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road for reports of a burglary.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said when officers arrived, they found Asbell inside one of the storage units. As the officers confronted him, Asbell allegedly fired at the officers approximately three times, McManus said.

The chief said one of the officers returned fire, striking Asbell. He was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a KSAT analysis, this marks the 13th time an SAPD officer has shot a suspect this year.

Before Friday’s shooting, two officers were shot outside a West Side motel on Wednesday, Oct. 15, after 36-year-old Odon Paul Bustos taunted officers and then pulled out a gun and fired at them. The two officers returned fire, killing Bustos.

The officer, who shot Asbell, is a probationary officer with less than one year of service, according to an SAPD preliminary report.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of investigations.

The investigation remains ongoing.

