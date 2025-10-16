2 SAPD officers released from hospital after suffering gunshot wounds on West Side, SAPOA says

San Antonio police are responding to a shooting on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, in the 6800 block of US Highway 90 W. on the West Side.

SAN ANTONIO – Two officers who were shot on Wednesday on the West Side have been released from the hospital, according to the San Antonio Police Officers’ Association.

The shooting happened just after 8:30 a.m. outside a motel in the 6800 block of U.S. Highway 90 westbound near West Military Drive.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that three officers and Odon Paul Bustos, 36, had exchanged gunfire. Two of the officers suffered gunshot wounds to their arms.

One of the officers shot was also hit in another area of his body, according to McManus.

Bustos was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The San Antonio Police Officers’ Association confirmed on Thursday morning that both of the officers are now out of the hospital.

The average years of service for the officers who fired gunshots is between five and six years, McManus stated.

‘I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail’

During a news conference on Wednesday, McManus said a woman had called 911, whispering before the call was disconnected.

Bustos — who was involved in the 911 call made by the woman — was taunting an officer as well as a cadet from the other side of a fence at a motel parking lot.

The officer and the cadet were already at the location before the 911 call, McManus said.

McManus said Bustos was walking around a building, and at some point, he came out and told the officer and the cadet, “I’m not going back to prison; I’m not going back to jail.”

Bustos started running and eventually pulled out a gun from his waist. That’s when the three officers and Bustos started shooting, McManus stated.

As Bustos pulled out the gun, McManus said one of the officers jumped on him.

Suspect had lengthy criminal history

Bustos had three outstanding warrants from other agencies: Aggravated robbery, parole violation and obstructing a court order, records show.

None of the warrants were from SAPD at the time of the shooting.

Bustos had a criminal history in the San Antonio area and Dimmit County dating back to 2009, according to records with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS records show Bustos had been arrested on charges of drug possession, unlawful carrying of a weapon, assault causing bodily injury-family member, unauthorized use of a vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Bustos served time in jail for the charges of drug possession, unlawful carry and unauthorized use of a vehicle, records show.

He was on parole for the charge of unlawful possession of a firearm at the time of Wednesday’s shooting. The parole sentence was supposed to expire on Nov. 24, records show.

Bexar County court records show criminal charges of mail theft under 10 items and unlawful carry of a weapon by a felon were both dismissed last year.

