SAPD identifies officer who exchanged gunfire with man at Northwest Side storage facility

The Northwest Side storage facility where a SAPD officer exchanged gunfire with a burglary suspect.

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio police officer who shot a burglary suspect on Friday has been identified.

According to SAPD Chief William McManus, one of his officers shot Richard Alan Asbell, 58, after Asbell fired at least three shots at law enforcement.

On Monday afternoon, the department identified Aaron Herrera as the officer who shot Asbell at a storage facility.

Officers originally responded to a burglary in progress call just before 10 p.m. Friday in the 8700 block of Fredericksburg Road.

Upon arrival, SAPD said its officers found Asbell inside one of the storage units.

The department said that Asbell fired multiple shots at the officers. Herrera returned fire.

Asbell was taken to a hospital for further treatment. No other injuries were reported.

According to SAPD, Herrera is a probationary officer with less than one year of service.

Herrera has been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of SAPD’s separate Shooting Team and Internal Affairs investigations.

According to Bexar County jail records, Asbell was charged with four counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.

The separate investigations’ findings will be forwarded to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office for an independent review.

SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.

