Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting ‘court-authorized activity’ on North Side, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a “court-authorized activity” on the North Side, according to an FBI San Antonio spokesperson.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies were dispatched to Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.

The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT that the case is a federal investigation.

An FBI spokesperson said the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local, state and federal partners are “conducting court-authorized activity in the vicinity.”

As of 9:30 a.m., all roads in the area have reopened.

A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene, where law enforcement agencies remain present.

A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene, where law enforcement agencies remain present on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

KSAT has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations for more information.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read also: