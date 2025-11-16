Multiple law enforcement agencies conducting ‘court-authorized activity’ on North Side, officials say Multiple agencies, including FBI and HSI, were dispatched early Sunday morning to Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue SAN ANTONIO – Multiple law enforcement agencies were conducting a “court-authorized activity” on the North Side, according to an FBI San Antonio spokesperson.
Around 2 a.m. Sunday, multiple agencies were dispatched to Basse Road and San Pedro Avenue.
The San Antonio Police Department confirmed to KSAT that the case is a federal investigation.
An FBI spokesperson said the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations, as well as local, state and federal partners are “conducting court-authorized activity in the vicinity.”
As of 9:30 a.m., all roads in the area have reopened.
A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene, where law enforcement agencies remain present.
A KSAT crew observed at least three vehicles being towed from the scene, where law enforcement agencies remain present on Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.
KSAT has reached out to Homeland Security Investigations for more information.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available. Read also:
