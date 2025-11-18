Skip to main content
Local News

Suspect arrested in connection with kitten death caught on camera, SAPD says

The incident happened Nov. 9 at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Luis Cienfuegos, Photojournalist

Man seen on surveillance video strangling kitten at apartment complex in the 7400 Yarrow Blvd, police say (CREDIT: SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the death of a kitten that was caught on surveillance footage.

The suspect was allegedly seen on footage strangling a kitten to its death around 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 9 at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard on the South Side.

SAPD posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook the day after the incident, asking the public for help identifying him.

At the time, the department said the suspect would face a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury, if located.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

WATCH BELOW: Southwest Side neighbors worry suspected cat killer could lash out at humans

