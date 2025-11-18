Suspect arrested in connection with kitten death caught on camera, SAPD says The incident happened Nov. 9 at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard Man seen on surveillance video strangling kitten at apartment complex in the 7400 Yarrow Blvd, police say (CREDIT: SAPD) SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department on Tuesday announced an arrest in connection with the death of a kitten that was caught on surveillance footage.
The suspect was allegedly
seen on footage strangling a kitten to its death around 1:35 p.m. on Nov. 9 at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard on the South Side.
SAPD posted a photo of the suspect on Facebook the day after the incident, asking the public for help identifying him.
At the time, the department said the suspect would face a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury, if located.
This is a developing story. Check back later for updates. WATCH BELOW: Southwest Side neighbors worry suspected cat killer could lash out at humans
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Daniela Ibarra headshot
Daniela Ibarra joined the KSAT News team in July 2023. This isn’t her first time in the KSAT newsroom– the San Antonio native spent the summer of 2017 as an intern. Daniela is a proud Mean Green alum, earning her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of North Texas.
Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 ▶ 1:40 Storm chances for Nov. 19 and 20 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time ▶ 1:14 Erik Cantu found guilty for violating previous probation terms, avoids jail time Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run ▶ 1:23 Universal City police seeking vehicle involved in September hit-and-run What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night ▶ 0:55 What to know about getting to the Mexico vs Paraguay game on Tuesday night Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights ▶ 1:33 Some San Antonians hiring helpers to install Christmas lights Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal ▶ 1:04 Meza Gonzalez DWI case reset; councilwoman won’t say if she plans to fight charge or seek a deal Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns ▶ 1:48 Tejano star Bobby Pulido’s congressional run emphasizes bipartisanship, rural concerns Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio ▶ 0:25 Amazon Prime Air drone delivery now live in San Antonio FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say ▶ 0:42 FBI, Homeland Security among agencies in Sunday’s ‘court-authorized activity,’ officials say US Border Czar: 650K deportations under Operation Lone Star ▶ 0:18 US Border Czar: 650K deportations under Operation Lone Star Republican governors visit soldiers at military base in Eagle Pass ▶ 1:22 Republican governors visit soldiers at military base in Eagle Pass Airman sues City of San Antonio after being held at gunpoint during traffic stop ▶ 1:55 Airman sues City of San Antonio after being held at gunpoint during traffic stop Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:56 Former SA Mayor Ron Nirenberg announces bid for Bexar County Judge Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance ▶ 1:06 Muggy & warm, and all eyes on next week’s storm chance Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions ▶ 1:50 Police union leader wants SAPD Chief McManus out over ‘knee-jerk’ reactions KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires ▶ 1:10 KSAT helps woman facing code violation over illegally dumped tires Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes ▶ 1:22 Are feral pigs coming to a neighborhood near you? Texas A&M expert weighs potential causes Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash ▶ 1:45 Judge ordered newborn removed from parents before CPS was notified, prompting backlash Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch ▶ 0:47 Neighborhood fights for speed bumps after 70-year-old woman hit, killed on her front porch Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer ▶ 1:09 Knowing the symptoms and when to see a doctor can help in the fight against ovarian cancer Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission ▶ 0:37 Blue Origin launches landmark Mars mission Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium ▶ 1:04 Experience San Antonio’s newest drive-thru Christmas light display “The Light Park” at Wolff Stadium Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio ▶ 1:22 Whooping cough cases on the rise across Texas, including in San Antonio KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ ▶ 1:48 KSAT’s Japhanie Gray takes on VIA’s celebrity bus operator competition during annual ‘roadeo’ Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio ▶ 0:51 Mapping the dozens of data centers in San Antonio Previous photo Next photo