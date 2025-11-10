Skip to main content
Clear icon
58º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video

Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Yarrow Boulevard on Sunday

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Man seen on surveillance video strangling kitten at apartment complex in the 7400 Yarrow Blvd, police say (CREDIT: SAPD)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man seen strangling a kitten on a surveillance camera on Sunday.

Detectives were told the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard on the South Side.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said a man in his 20s or 30s in a red hoodie was captured on surveillance footage chasing a kitten, appearing to strangle it to death.

Once identified, the suspect faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury, police say.

Police need the public’s help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-8326.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos