Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video
Police said the incident happened at an apartment complex on Yarrow Boulevard on Sunday
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man seen strangling a kitten on a surveillance camera on Sunday.
Detectives were told the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard on the South Side.
SAPD said a man in his 20s or 30s in a red hoodie was captured on surveillance footage chasing a kitten, appearing to strangle it to death.
Once identified, the suspect faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury, police say.
Police need the public’s help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-8326.
About the Author
Ivan Herrera, MSc Business, has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering consumer and money content, news of the day and trending stories.