Have you seen him? Police seek man seen strangling kitten on surveillance video

Man seen on surveillance video strangling kitten at apartment complex in the 7400 Yarrow Blvd, police say

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a man seen strangling a kitten on a surveillance camera on Sunday.

Detectives were told the incident happened around 1:35 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7400 block of Yarrow Boulevard on the South Side.

Recommended Videos

SAPD said a man in his 20s or 30s in a red hoodie was captured on surveillance footage chasing a kitten, appearing to strangle it to death.

Once identified, the suspect faces a charge of cruelty to a non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury, police say.

Police need the public’s help identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to call 210-207-8326.