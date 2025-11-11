Southwest Side neighbors worry suspected cat killer could lash out at humans

A kitten found strangled at a Southwest side apartment complex was among a group of strays which neighbors say they feed regularly.

SAN ANTONIO – Neighbors and San Antonio police are hoping for the quick arrest of a man who is suspected of strangling and killing a kitten at a Southwest Side apartment complex.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras Sunday afternoon at the complex, located on Yarrow Boulevard and is not far from the Southwest Military Drive-South Zarzamora Street intersection.

San Antonio police are hoping someone recognizes the man caught on camera. He is accused of strangling a kitten. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAPD later shared still photos from that video across social media, asking anyone who recognizes the man to come forward.

According to neighbors, the kitten was among a group of strays that hangs out in the stairwells of the building.

Some of the people in the building put out food and water for the cats on a daily basis.

One woman, who asked not to show her face, spoke with KSAT 12 News about the incident.

The woman said she saw the entire attack play out on video, but only after it was too late to help the kitten.

“The man ran down the stairs. He was falling down,” the woman said. “I’m not sure if that’s what upset him, but he immediately got the cat and started strangling him. And the little kitty was crying.”

Later, the neighbor said, she noticed the bloodied body of the kitten on the landing of a stairwell. She said others in the building called SAPD.

“I think that’s awful. I think that’s very criminal,” the neighbor told KSAT. “If he could do that to a cat, what can he do to a human?”

Like other people there, the woman said she is worried the suspect could show up again.

Other neighbors who spoke off camera said the man, who they did not recognize as a resident, had been hanging around the area prior to the attack.

One woman said she had noticed him walking up and down the stairs and back and forth in the breezeway, but at the time, she didn’t think much of it.

However, in hindsight, she recalled that he attempted to grab one of the other stray kittens.

SAPD asks anyone who recognizes the suspect to call the Property Crimes Task Force at 210-207-8326.

