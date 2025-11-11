‘Just not fair’: Family remembers young mother, 2 sons killed in I-10 crash near Comfort

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio family said they’re living a nightmare after a crash on Interstate 10 took the lives of a young mother and her two boys.

Giselle Cristobal, 23, Angel Cristobal, 4, and Raul Cristobal, 3, died on Oct. 27 in Kendall County near Comfort. Two weeks later, their family said they still have more questions than answers.

“Reality hasn’t really kicked in‚" Lisa Espinoza, Giselle’s mom, said. “We all feel like this is just a never-ending nightmare.”

The crash happened in the afternoon near mile marker 524 on I-10 west. Brandon Espinoza, Giselle’s brother, said Giselle was taking a relative and their child to a doctor’s appointment in Kerrville, but he said they had to make an emergency stop.

“She ran out of gas half a mile before the gas station,” Brandon Espinoza said. “They pulled over to the emergency lane.”

Soon after, he said a semitruck hit them.

“My little babies,” Lisa Espinoza said, “they didn’t get to live half their life, and (Giselle) still had so much more to experience and explore.”

The relative and her daughter in their car survived and were treated at a hospital. As of Friday, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash was still being investigated.

Giselle’s family said the truck driver stayed at the scene after the crash happened.

In the most recent statement sent to KSAT, DPS did not specify whether the driver had been arrested or would be arrested. The driver was not hurt in the crash.

Lisa Espinoza said she hopes her family’s story warns other drivers to slow down.

“It’s just not fair,” she said. “They changed a whole family’s life. ... We’re going to make sure that we get justice for her.”

Giselle’s family is currently fundraising for her funeral.

