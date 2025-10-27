3 killed, 2 airlifted after crash in Kendall County, sheriff’s office says Traffic being diverted off I-10 westbound at Exit 524; drivers asked to use alternate routes police lights (FILE) (Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.) KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Three people were killed and two others were airlifted after a crash on Interstate 10, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.
At 3:50 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the highway is closed on I-10 westbound at the 524-mile marker due to the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted through Comfort at Exit 524.
“Please expect significant delays and use alternate routes if possible,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask everyone to drive carefully and avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.”
Additional information was not immediately available.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Gabby Jimenez headshot
Gabby Jimenez is a digital journalist at KSAT. Gabby is a San Antonio native and joined the KSAT team in January 2025. A proud LSU alumna, she has reported for newspapers in Louisiana and Virginia, earning a Virginia Press Association award for Combination Photo and Story in 2024.
Avery Everett headshot
Avery Everett is a news reporter and multimedia journalist at KSAT 12 News.
Avery is a Philadelphia native. If she’s not at the station, she’s either on a hiking or biking trail. A lover of charcuterie boards and chocolate chip cookies, Avery’s also looking forward to eating her way through San Antonio, one taco shop at a time!
