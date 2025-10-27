3 killed, 2 airlifted after crash in Kendall County, sheriff’s office says

KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – Three people were killed and two others were airlifted after a crash on Interstate 10, according to the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

At 3:50 p.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said the highway is closed on I-10 westbound at the 524-mile marker due to the crash. Westbound traffic is being diverted through Comfort at Exit 524.

“Please expect significant delays and use alternate routes if possible,” the sheriff’s office said. “We ask everyone to drive carefully and avoid the area to allow first responders to work safely.”

Additional information was not immediately available.

