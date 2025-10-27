Woman dies after crash in Maverick County that left multiple people injured, DPS says

The Eagle Pass Fire Department assisted with airlifting people to San Antonio-area hospitals after a crash on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman has died after a crash in Maverick County that left multiple others injured, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 277, 8 miles east of Eagle Pass.

Recommended Videos

Samantha Serna, 31, of Roma, Texas, was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital and later pronounced dead, DPS said.

A 2005 white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling westbound when the rear tire blew out, “causing it to swerve off the roadway into the north bar ditch,” DPS said.

The truck overturned, ejecting three of the four passengers before it struck a private fence and stopped right side up, DPS said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Read also: