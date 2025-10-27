Man shot during fight at West Side motel crashes vehicle along State Highway 151, SAPD says

A shooting victim crashed along Highway 151 near Hunt Lane on Monday, Oct. 27, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was shot at a West Side motel ended up crashing his vehicle along State Highway 151 on Monday, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said the shooting happened at around 10:30 a.m. when a man was helping his ex-girlfriend move out of a Motel 6 near Loop 1604 and Bandera Road.

The father of the woman’s children showed up, and the two men started to fight, police said.

At some point, according to SAPD, the ex-boyfriend shot the father of the woman’s children.

The wounded man then got into his car and drove off. Police said he ended up rolling over and crashing near Highway 151 and Hunt Lane.

He was ejected from the car and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The crash closed at least two main lanes on eastbound State Highway 151 near Hunt Lane, according to Transguide.

Drivers should expect delays in the area as emergency officials work to clear the scene.

