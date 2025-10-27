Man arrested on murder charge in connection with northeast Bexar County shooting, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for murder in connection with a shooting in northeast Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Shiateek Wilson was taken into custody by Bexar County sheriff’s deputies after the shooting, which happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 7000 block of Roveen Trail.

Wilson was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on a $300,000 bond, court records indicate.

According to a BCSO preliminary report, the male victim — who has yet to be identified — suffered a gunshot wound to his chest.

The male was initially breathing, but was unresponsive as EMS officials transported him to a local hospital, the report said. He was later pronounced dead.

It’s unclear whether the male died at the hospital or while en route to the hospital.

Details about what led up to the shooting are unknown.

KSAT has requested more information from the sheriff’s office. This is a developing story.

