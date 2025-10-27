SAPD: Man dead in Southwest Side shooting, suspect arrested

Aftermath of a shooting in the Southwest Side of San Antonio on Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – One man is dead and another has been arrested following a shooting on the Southwest Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Police said the shooting occurred after a physical altercation between two men inside a home in the 600 block of Cento Road, just off Southwest Loop 410 near Medio Creek Elementary School.

The man was shot in the course of the altercation, police said, and was pronounced dead inside the home.

The suspect was taken into custody, police said, but transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries related to the altercation.

