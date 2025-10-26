16-year-old in custody after allegedly shooting another teen on Southwest Side, SAPD says

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Calle Estrella.

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another teen on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Calle Estrella.

Recommended Videos

The 16-year-old fled on foot but was apprehended nearby, according to an SAPD preliminary report. Police recovered the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was struck in the right shoulder and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

At this time, police said it is unknown what led up to the shooting. Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: