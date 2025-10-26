Skip to main content
Local News

16-year-old in custody after allegedly shooting another teen on Southwest Side, SAPD says

Shooting happened early Sunday morning in the 2200 block of Calle Estrella

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Calle Estrella. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly shooting another teen on the Southwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday in the 2200 block of Calle Estrella.

The 16-year-old fled on foot but was apprehended nearby, according to an SAPD preliminary report. Police recovered the weapon allegedly used in the shooting.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was struck in the right shoulder and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said. She was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

At this time, police said it is unknown what led up to the shooting. Additional information was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

