Man arrested, charged after attempting to drive through gate at Calaveras Power Plant Station, BCSO says

Sergio Chapa Jr., 61, was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center on Friday afternoon.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A 61-year-old man was arrested and charged after he drove through the front gate of the Calaveras Power Plant Station, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 181 South.

Deputies said Sergio Chapa Jr., 61, drove a 2007 white Infinity G35 into the facility and toward a security officer.

The security officer then fired his weapon once and struck Chapa in his upper leg, according to BCSO. Chapa was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Calaveras Power Plant Station belongs to CPS Energy.

A CPS Energy spokesperson sent KSAT the following statement on Thursday night.

“We can confirm an individual attempted to force entry with his vehicle through the gates to our Calaveras power plant. Security took steps to prevent this act. We are working with law enforcement and our plant is secure.” CPS Energy

Chapa faces multiple charges in connection with Thursday’s incident: aggravated assault against a security officer and criminal trespass of an infrastructure.

He was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center just after 1 p.m. on Friday, according to county jail records.

A judge set Chapa’s combined bond on Thursday’s charges at $170,000, county court records indicate.

Chapa was also booked on an unrelated charge stemming from a 2024 incident.

