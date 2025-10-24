Security at Calaveras Power Plant Station shoots male attempting to drive through gate, BCSO says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A person was hospitalized after he was shot by security while driving through the front gate of the Calaveras Power Plant Station, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting happened just before 5 p.m. Thursday at the power station in the 12000 block of U.S. Highway 181 South.

Security on scene fired the shots, and the male driver was hit in his lower body, BCSO said.

A spokesperson sent KSAT the following statement Thursday night:

“We can confirm an individual attempted to force entry with his vehicle through the gates to our Calaveras power plant. Security took steps to prevent this act. We are working with law enforcement and our plant is secure.”

