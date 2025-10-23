Bexar County massage therapist’s licenses suspended after sexual assault charge, TDLR says

SAN ANTONIO – A Bexar County massage therapist’s licenses were suspended after he was charged with sexual assault, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation (TDLR).

Kodi Nathaniel Jackson, 39, was accused of the assault while he provided massage therapy on a client, the agency said in a Thursday news release.

According to a SAPD report, Jackson worked at a business in the 8200 block of State Highway 151, which happens to be the location of a Massage Envy.

According to Jackson’s arrest affidavit, the assault happened on July 14. After the assault, the victim notified business personnel and called police.

When Jackson was questioned by investigators at the business, the affidavit stated that he refused to give them a statement and wanted a lawyer.

Jackson was taken into custody on July 29 and was booked into the Bexar County Adult Detention Center the next day, Bexar County jail records indicate.

After he made a $75,000 bond, Jackson was released from custody on Aug. 2, records show.

According to TDLR’s online database, Jackson’s massage therapist and instructor licenses were suspended on Oct. 20.

As a result of his licenses suspension, the agency said that Jackson can not teach massage therapy classes or offer massage services in the state until his sexual assault charge is disposed.

