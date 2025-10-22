‘I got you now’: Man arrested for murder after shooting outside West Side bar, affidavit states

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested and charged with murder after shooting another man in the head outside a West Side bar, according to an affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Ramiro Espinoza Jr., 43, is accused of the shooting, which happened just before 11 p.m. on Sunday in the 400 block of Historic Old Highway 90.

The affidavit identified the victim as Julio Cesar Martinez Padron, 59.

San Antonio police officers found Padron unconscious outside of his vehicle with several gunshot wounds to his head. He was pronounced dead on Monday, according to the affidavit.

Witnesses told investigators that Espinoza and Padron began arguing inside the bar earlier Sunday night and were later separated.

Both men exited the bar, with Espinoza going to his vehicle and retrieving a handgun. He then returned to Padron, who was inside his vehicle, allegedly saying, “I got you now,” before firing the weapon multiple times, the affidavit stated.

Espinoza fled from the scene after the shooting, documents show.

One witness later identified Espinoza in a photo lineup. Another witness, according to the affidavit, provided investigators a partial license plate number from Espinoza’s vehicle.

As Espinoza drove away from the scene, investigators wrote that a responding SAPD officer’s ALPR (Automated License Plate Recognition) camera captured the vehicle.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the scene, which showed both men arguing. The footage also showed the first witness following the men outside and seeing Espinoza grab the gun from his vehicle, the affidavit states.

The footage also showed the second witness moving as Espinoza fled from the scene in his vehicle outside the bar when the shooting took place.

The affidavit did not detail when or where Espinoza was taken into custody.

