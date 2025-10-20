Man shot in head, hospitalized after West Side shooting, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in the head on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday near Historic Old Highway 90 and West Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

According to police, a man was sitting in his car outside of a nearby bar when a man and a woman approached the vehicle.

Shots were fired at some point toward the man, and he was hit in the head, police said.

The other man and woman fled in a vehicle. It is not immediately clear who shot the victim.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s-40s, was unresponsive when emergency officials arrived. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. KSAT has reached out to SAPD and will update this as we learn more.

