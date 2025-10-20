Man arrested for aggravated assault after shooting woman in North Side parking lot, affidavit says

Drake Goode, 28, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Bexar County court records show.

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a shooting that left a woman injured in a North Side parking lot, according to an arrest affidavit.

On Oct. 12, police responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of De Zavala Road and found a woman with gunshot wounds to her wrist, arm, and elbow, according to the affidavit.

A witness told police the victim was sitting in the driver’s seat when Goode and another woman approached her vehicle. The witness said they saw Goode hitting and pistol-whipping her.

Goode was then seen shooting several times at her vehicle before fleeing the scene, the affidavit said.

The victim told police a woman wanted to fight her, and Goode shot her while she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her vehicle.

Police reported that multiple shell casings were found on the ground next to the victim’s vehicle, along with blood inside the vehicle.

Goode is booked at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

