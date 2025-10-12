Woman shot several times after physical altercation at North Side parking lot, police say

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of De Zavala Road.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was allegedly shot several times after a physical altercation with a man inside a vehicle at a North Side parking lot, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the shooting just after 3 a.m. Sunday in the 4400 block of De Zavala Road.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, police said they found a woman with three gunshot wounds.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, multiple witnesses told police the woman had exited a business with a man and an unknown female.

The three entered a vehicle, where a physical altercation broke out, police said. At some point, the man exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots toward the car, striking the woman, the report states.

The man and the unknown female fled before police arrived.

The woman was allegedly shot in the arm, elbow and hand, according to police. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police said no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Read also: