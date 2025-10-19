Skip to main content
Local News

2 arrested in connection with fatal downtown shooting, SAPD says

Shooting happened early Saturday morning in the 800 block of East Commerce Street

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East Commerce Street. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured another in downtown San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, the report states police received a call about a second person being shot at the Denny’s restaurant parking lot near Bowie and East Commerce streets.

The second person shot was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The report states witnesses pointed to a group of people matching the description of those involved in the shooting coming from the area. When officers approached them, police said the group fled in a Nissan Altima.

With assistance from the SAPD EAGLE tracking unit, police followed the Nissan to Burnet and Onslow streets, where some occupants exited the car before it crashed into a tree.

The two men were apprehended, and a firearm was recovered, SAPD said. Other individuals fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

