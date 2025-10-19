2 arrested in connection with fatal downtown shooting, SAPD says

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

SAN ANTONIO – Two men were taken into custody in connection with a shooting that killed a man and injured another in downtown San Antonio, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting happened just after 4 a.m. in the 800 block of East Commerce Street.

Recommended Videos

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man unresponsive with a gunshot wound, according to a Sunday SAPD preliminary report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly after, the report states police received a call about a second person being shot at the Denny’s restaurant parking lot near Bowie and East Commerce streets.

The second person shot was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

The report states witnesses pointed to a group of people matching the description of those involved in the shooting coming from the area. When officers approached them, police said the group fled in a Nissan Altima.

With assistance from the SAPD EAGLE tracking unit, police followed the Nissan to Burnet and Onslow streets, where some occupants exited the car before it crashed into a tree.

The two men were apprehended, and a firearm was recovered, SAPD said. Other individuals fled on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related KSAT coverage: