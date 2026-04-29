3 hospitalized with major injuries after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized with major injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10600 block of Interstate 10 westbound, near Ramsgate Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of a Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man, was looking at his phone for directions before the collision.

The driver did not see the turnaround over the interstate and then crashed into a retaining wall, the report said.

SAPD said the driver, as well as a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, suffered significant injuries.

There are no criminal elements to the crash, police stated.

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