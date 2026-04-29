3 hospitalized with major injuries after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says The driver was looking at their phone for directions before the collision, police say A vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – Three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized with major injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.
Officers responded to the crash just after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10600 block of Interstate 10 westbound, near Ramsgate Road.
According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of a Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man, was looking at his phone for directions before the collision.
The driver did not see the turnaround over the interstate and then crashed into a retaining wall, the report said.
SAPD said the driver, as well as a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, suffered significant injuries.
There are no criminal elements to the crash, police stated.
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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Spencer Heath headshot
Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Alex Gamez is a photojournalist at KSAT.
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