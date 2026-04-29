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Local News

3 hospitalized with major injuries after crash on Interstate 10, SAPD says

The driver was looking at their phone for directions before the collision, police say

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Alex Gamez, Photojournalist

A vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on Interstate 10 early Wednesday morning. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – Three people, including a teenager, were hospitalized with major injuries after a crash on Interstate 10 on the Northwest Side, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash just after 4:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 10600 block of Interstate 10 westbound, near Ramsgate Road.

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According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of a Volkswagen, an 18-year-old man, was looking at his phone for directions before the collision.

The driver did not see the turnaround over the interstate and then crashed into a retaining wall, the report said.

SAPD said the driver, as well as a 15-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man, suffered significant injuries.

There are no criminal elements to the crash, police stated.

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Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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