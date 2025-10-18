1 killed, another injured after shooting in downtown, San Antonio police say

SAN ANTONIO – One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting in downtown San Antonio early Saturday morning, according to San Antonio police.

Officers were dispatched just after 4 a.m. at East Commerce Street and Alamo Plaza for reports of gunfire.

According to an SAPD sergeant on the scene, some type of disturbance led to shots being fired.

The first person was shot and pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

After the shooting, the individuals allegedly fled on foot toward a nearby Denny’s restaurant at East Commerce and Bowie streets, where a second person was shot, police said.

The second person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers arrived at the scene and pursued a vehicle believed to be connected to the shooting, SAPD said. The individuals allegedly abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene.

No arrests have been made as police continue to search for the shooter or shooters, SAPD said.

Additional information was not immediately available.

Read also: