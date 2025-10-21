Man arrested, charged with intoxication manslaughter in I-35 wrong-way crash, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested in connection with a wrong-way crash near downtown that killed a person and critically injured another, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said the crash happened just after 11:45 p.m. on Sunday along Interstate 35 northbound at the North St. Mary’s Street exit.

Recommended Videos

Carlos Guerra, 42, was taken into custody at the scene on intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault charges, police said. According to court records, a Bexar County judge set Guerra’s bond at a combined $350,000.

The driver of a Chevy Silverado, who was later identified as Guerra, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35, an SAPD preliminary report stated.

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy noticed Guerra in the wrong lanes and attempted a traffic stop while driving on the I-35 northbound lanes. However, the department said Guerra did not stop his vehicle.

Guerra then crashed head-on into a Chevy Express with two people inside, the preliminary report stated.

Police said the passenger of the Express, a 50-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Express’ driver, a 50-year-old man, was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

The woman has yet to be identified.

More recent crime coverage on KSAT: