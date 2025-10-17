Traffic stop leads to arrest of former NISD employee on child sexual assault charge, authorities say

Bailey Estrada, 24, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with sexual assault of a child under 17, Bexar County court records show.

A former Northside ISD instructional assistant was charged with sexual assault of a child on Tuesday, according to the Bexar County Constable’s Office.

During a routine traffic stop, authorities identified a female as the victim of a sexual assault. They were initially alerted by her “nervous behavior,” according to the Bexar County Constable’s Office.

Recommended Videos

The Bexar County Constable’s Office said the female had been sexually assaulted over the course of several days.

Bailey Estrada, 24, was taken into custody, according to Bexar County court records. He worked in the special education department at Harlan High School, according to NISD.

The district said that Estrada was hired on Sept. 30, 2024 and resigned on Oct. 10, 2025, four days before his arrest.

Estrada was released on bond Wednesday morning, according to Bexar County jail records.

The victim was returned to her family and was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, authorities said.

Read also: