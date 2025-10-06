Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
89º
Join Insider for Free

KSAT Investigates

SAPD: Holy Cross employee secretly recorded students undressing, himself having sex with another adult

Unnamed employee terminated on Oct. 3, according to letter sent to parents

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Holy Cross of San Antonio (Courtesy of Google/Google Maps)

SAN ANTONIO – A Holy Cross of San Antonio employee is under criminal investigation for secretly recording students changing clothes and having sex with another adult, San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

As of Monday afternoon, the employee, who police identified as a 34-year-old man, is not in custody.

Recommended Videos

Police officers were called to the school around 8 p.m. on Thursday for a report of invasive visual recording.

According to police, a staff member who shares an office with the suspect noticed an alarm clock with what they believed was a lens and an SD card.

SAPD said footage from the SD card showed at least three students changing clothes in the office. The employee was also seen having sex with another adult.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Holy Cross Principal Rene Escobedo said an employee was terminated after an alleged “credible report” of misconduct on campus.

“Parents of individual students that may have been impacted will be contacted individually by the school administration,” Escobedo wrote, in part.

KSAT Investigates reached out to a representative for the school and will update this story when we hear back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos