SAPD: Holy Cross employee secretly recorded students undressing, himself having sex with another adult

SAN ANTONIO – A Holy Cross of San Antonio employee is under criminal investigation for secretly recording students changing clothes and having sex with another adult, San Antonio police confirmed to KSAT Investigates.

As of Monday afternoon, the employee, who police identified as a 34-year-old man, is not in custody.

Recommended Videos

KSAT Investigates Hard-hitting journalism from the KSAT Investigates team delivered straight to your inbox. Email Address Sign Up

Police officers were called to the school around 8 p.m. on Thursday for a report of invasive visual recording.

According to police, a staff member who shares an office with the suspect noticed an alarm clock with what they believed was a lens and an SD card.

SAPD said footage from the SD card showed at least three students changing clothes in the office. The employee was also seen having sex with another adult.

In a letter sent to parents on Friday, Holy Cross Principal Rene Escobedo said an employee was terminated after an alleged “credible report” of misconduct on campus.

“Parents of individual students that may have been impacted will be contacted individually by the school administration,” Escobedo wrote, in part.

KSAT Investigates reached out to a representative for the school and will update this story when we hear back.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.