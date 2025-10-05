Holy Cross of San Antonio employee terminated after alleged misconduct report, school officials say

SAN ANTONIO – A Holy Cross of San Antonio employee was terminated after an alleged “credible report” of misconduct on campus, the school’s principal announced in a letter sent to parents on Friday.

In the letter obtained by KSAT, Holy Cross Principal Rene Escobedo said the conduct in question has been stopped, and no students or faculty members are currently at risk.

Recommended Videos

“Parents of individual students that may have been impacted will be contacted individually by the school administration,” Escobedo said, in part.

At this time, details about the misconduct have not been disclosed.

KSAT reached out to the campus for more information, and Ricardo Cedillo, who identified himself as legal counsel for Holy Cross, said they “cannot comment beyond what we stated in the letter” because the investigation is ongoing.

Cedillo said the rumors and other misinformation circulating are “completely wrong.”

School officials said the case has been reported to the San Antonio Police Department.

“The Holy Cross community has been accurately informed that the alleged conduct has been successfully abated and no one is now exposed to any risk,” Cedillo said.

Cedillo said the campus will share more information when it becomes available.

Read also: