Affidavit: Snapchat messages, gunshot residue led to arrest in San Antonio boxer’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – Dash camera video, Snapchat messages, a gun magazine and other pieces of evidence led to the arrest of a 25-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of a San Antonio boxer, according to an arrest affidavit.

Jeremiah Williams was taken into custody without incident on Wednesday for the murder of George Ramos, San Antonio police said in a news conference.

Recommended Videos

>>Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says

Officers located Williams on Wednesday during a traffic stop on the West Side.

Williams was detained for an unpaid ticket. After detectives interviewed him, they obtained a warrant for the 2019 murder, police said.

Red Chevrolet Impala flees crime scene

San Antonio police officers were dispatched on a shooting call just after 1:45 p.m. on June 20, 2019, at the intersection of Culebra Road and Les Harrison Drive.

Ramos, 18, was found with multiple gunshot wounds at an abandoned gas station. He was later pronounced dead at the scene, the affidavit stated.

Hours after the shooting, according to an SAPD detective’s report, an officer obtained dash camera video of Williams’ vehicle fleeing the scene.

A witness, who provided authorities with the dash camera video, reported that was heading eastbound on Culebra Road when he noticed a red Chevrolet Impala traveling westbound and “driving erratically,” according to the affidavit.

After sometime, the Impala, according to the video, then passed the witness’ vehicle at a high rate of speed and continued to drive erratically eastbound on Culebra Road. Court documents stated that the witness then drove past the crime scene and went home.

While watching the evening news, the witness later learned that a person was murdered, the detective wrote. The witness also learned that the suspect’s vehicle was a red or maroon sedan that fled on Culebra Road.

Detectives later reviewed the witness’ dash camera video and saw the red Impala.

On the day after the shooting, according to the affidavit, a detective located the Chevy Impala and arrested Williams on multiple warrants.

After Williams was taken in for questioning, he was allegedly uncooperative and requested a lawyer, according to the detective.

Evidence was submitted to the Bexar County laboratory, but the case eventually became “cold,” documents show.

Williams dropped gun magazine, marijuana at crime scene

According to the detective who wrote Williams’ arrest affidavit, they were assigned the Ramos murder case in January 2024.

The detective wrote that they viewed surveillance video dated June 20, 2019, from the Shell gas station located at the intersection of Culebra Road and Les Harrison Drive.

The video indicated that Williams’ and Ramos’ vehicles arrived at the location within seconds of each other.

According to the affidavit, Williams exited the Chevy Impala and entered the passenger side of Ramos’ vehicle. A few minutes later, Ramos’ vehicle left at a high rate of speed and was seen swerving through the parking lot, court documents stated.

According to witnesses, Ramos’ vehicle crashed into the side of an abandoned gas station across the street. Witnesses also told investigators that they saw a male, later identified as Williams, exit Ramos’ vehicle and drop a gun magazine as well as marijuana on his way out of it.

Williams then re-entered the Chevy Impala, the affidavit stated. Other surveillance footage indicated Williams fleeing the scene in his original vehicle.

According to the affidavit, Williams’ cellphone data showed that he was in the area at the same time as Ramos’ cellphone. Additionally, the gun magazine dropped was positively identified as belonging to Williams.

Gunshot residue, Snapchat messages show alleged tie between Williams and Ramos

After obtaining a search warrant, the detective found a hat inside Williams’ vehicle with a phrase that matched a shirt with the same phrase recovered from Williams’ home on June 21, 2019.

According to court documents, that shirt and a door handle of his Impala tested positive for gunshot residue.

In the affidavit, the detective wrote that Williams had requested to follow Ramos on Snapchat four days before the shooting. On the day of the murder, Ramos received messages from Williams approximately 10 minutes before the two men met at the gas station, documents show.

As Ramos and Williams were seen on surveillance footage arriving at the Shell gas station, the affidavit indicated that Williams messaged Ramos additional times on Snapchat.

After search warrants for Snapchat and Instagram were obtained, the detective confirmed Williams as the account owner of both social media accounts.

More recent coverage of this story on KSAT: