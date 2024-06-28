SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek tips into 2019 fatal shooting of boxer

George Ramos was shot and killed on June 20, 2019, while he was inside his Ford Expedition in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

SAN ANTONIO – Five years after the death of 18-year-old boxer George Ramos, San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are still searching for his killer.

Ramos was shot multiple times at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, while he was inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

Recommended Videos

Surveillance video previously released by SAPD showed a man going to the Expedition, exiting it, and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

Ramos was 2-0 as a professional boxer when he was killed.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-7867 (STOP). To text a tip, text “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637).

You can also leave a tip on the P3 Tips app that can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play.

Tips can also be submitted on the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to felony arrests in this crime.