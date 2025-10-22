Man arrested, accused of murdering San Antonio boxer in 2019, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of murdering a San Antonio boxer in 2019 was arrested Wednesday, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Jeremiah Williams, 25, was arrested without incident for the murder of George Ramos.

Ramos, 18, was shot multiple times on June 20, 2019, while sitting inside his Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station near the intersection of Culebra Road and Les Harrison Drive on the far West Side.

Surveillance video previously released by SAPD showed a man going to the Expedition, exiting it and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

Officers said Wednesday that they were able to get a license plate, but it was the only information they had at the time.

The case was handed over to cold case detectives in January 2024, and investigators found evidence to determine Williams as a person of interest.

Officers located Williams on Wednesday during a traffic stop on the West Side. Police said officers detained Williams for an unpaid ticket, and detectives interviewed him and obtained a warrant for the 2019 murder.

Williams said nothing to reporters Wednesday afternoon as officers walked him to a police unit at SAPD Headquarters.

Police said Williams is the only suspect in the case, but the investigation is still active.

The relationship between Williams and Ramos is unclear.

Additional information was not immediately available.

