Annual boxing event held to find suspect responsible for murdering George Ramos

The mother of a professional boxer killed in 2019 is still fighting for answers nearly six years after her son was killed

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Mark Oltz, Photojournalist

SOMERSET, Texas – Nearly six years after George Ramos was shot and killed, his mother hosted the second annual Justice for George Boxing Event on Sunday.

In June 2019, Ramos, 18, was fatally shot while sitting in his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road. Surveillance video previously released by SAPD showed a man walking up to the Expedition, exiting it and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

Almost six full years later, no arrests have been made.

Over the last two years, Ramos’ mom, Jessica, has taken things into her own hands.

George was a professional boxer before he was killed. Now, Jessica holds boxing events each year to keep her son’s memory and case alive.

“We’re doing this event to try to find the people who murdered my son,” Jessica Ramos said. “We do it once a year, and we feel that somebody will know someone that will be able to speak one day.”

Jessica does not plan these events alone, however. She plans them alongside other mothers who share one thing in common that no parent ever hopes to experience.

“Each one of us, our kids’ case is not solved,” Lori Rocha said. “Mine, eight and a half years. I’m not gonna give up hope.”

Dozens of boxers of all ages put on boxing gloves for a good cause. And in hopes of winning a belt with George’s picture on it.

Stephanie Solis is in a similar situation.

“I think the bigger purpose of this event is to educate the kids to release their anger in a different way instead of taking it to the streets and pulling out guns,” Solis said.

Anyone with information about Ramos’ killing can contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

Zaria Oates is a news reporter for KSAT 12. She joined in June 2024 from Memphis, where she worked at ABC24. Oates graduated from Clemens High School in Schertz and earned a journalism degree from the University of Oklahoma. She's passionate about learning, traveling and storytelling.

Mark Oltz is a lifelong professional broadcast journalist with a highly diverse background in television news, infotainment programming, radio announcing, and original music publishing. His 31-plus-year career has blessed him with adventures all over the planet.

