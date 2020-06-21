Family raises money to increase Crime Stoppers reward for boxer’s killer

San Antonio – The family of a local up-and-coming boxer is hoping an increased Crime Stoppers reward will bring their loved one’s killer to justice sooner than later.

George Ramos, 18, was shot and killed on June 20, 2019.

“He was going to meet me at 4 o’clock to go enlist in the army,” said Jessica Ramos, his mother. “He was going to meet me at 4 and at 1 o’clock is when they shot my son.”

San Antonio police said her son was gunned down while he was in his truck at Les Harrison and Culebra Road.

“We still cry every night,” Ramos said. “We go to the gym and it is hard for us. And the kids say, ‘We feel him here. We feel him here.‘”

On Saturday, his family held a fundraiser to help increase the Crime Stoppers reward from $5,000 to $11,000.

“Hopefully someone turns them in because it wasn’t right,” Ramos said. “He took our whole world from us. I used to say Georgey was like my Superman. My other kids would call him Thor and Captain America. He was our superhero.”

He was a man with a big heart and plan for his life and his future family’s life.

“At 40, he was going to take over our company,” Ramos said. “He wanted to do 20 years in the military. That killer took away my five grandchildren. I was so excited to have a daughter-in-law. They took all of that away.”

Ramos said she will stop at nothing until justice is served for her son.

“I pray to God to forgive me because I will not forgive that person who did this to my son,” Ramos said.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest in George Ramos’s murder, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

