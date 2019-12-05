Suspect arrested in shooting death of 18-year-old man: ‘Evidence speaks for itself’

SAN ANTONIO – A 23-year-old man is facing a murder charge after homicide investigators connected him with the murder of an 18-year-old man in June.

Jennifer Rodriguez, public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department, said officers were dispatched to West Harrison and Culebra Road for a shooting June 20.

When officers arrived, they found 18-year-old George Ramos slumped over in his vehicle, Rodriguez said. She said his vehicle was crashed into a building next to where the shooting occurred.

Ramos died from his injuries after the shooting, Rodriguez said.

At the time of the shooting, no arrests had been made. Homicide detectives later connected John Alexander Shegog, 23, to Ramos’ slaying, Rodriguez said.

“The evidence speaks for itself,” Shegog told the media during a perp walk. “My condolences go out to (the family). I am sorry for your loss, and I hope they find who did it.”

Rodriguez said the two men went to high school together.