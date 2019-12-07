Mural dedicated to ‘The Pride of San Antonio’

SAN ANTONIO – On a building owned by his family on Castroville Road, a mural is dedicated to George Ramos, an 18-year-old up and coming boxer, who had just turned pro when he was killed in June.

An arrest was made Thursday by the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force.

John Alexander Shegog, 23, is charged in Ramos’ death.

Ramos was gunned down as he sat in his Ford Expedition, police said.

Lou Georges, Ramos’ uncle, said his nephew had left his grandmother’s house to put gas in the vehicle so he could take her out to eat, but he never returned.

His nephew’s nickname was Lil’ G, but among his boxing fans, he was best known as “The Pride of San Antonio.”

Too overcome to speak on camera, the victim’s mother, Jessica Ramos, said they had high hopes for their son beyond the boxing ring. She said he wanted to join the military, take over one of the family businesses and build a home for his parents in the country.

However, Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the San Antonio Police Department, said, the motive is unclear, and despite Thursday’s arrest, the case is not closed.

“There are still people we believe are out there involved this murder," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez urged anyone with information to call the SAPD Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.