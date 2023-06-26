Four years after San Antonio boxer was killed, his mom is not giving up on justice

Four years after the death of 18-year-old boxer George Ramos, San Antonio police are still searching for his killer.

“Whoever has information on my son, find it in their heart to come out and speak out and help us close this case,” said Jessica Ramos, George’s mother.

Jessica is also doing what she can to keep her son’s case on people’s minds.

On Sunday, she held a balloon release at San Fernando Cemetery in George’s honor. Those in attendance remembered the good times but were also reminded of the life and potential that got cut short.

“Our focus was getting him to be a pro boxer, and he made it pro. He was 2-0. The family was important to him; he loved the family, all of us here. He wanted five kids. We discussed how many kids he was going to have,” said Jessica.

George was shot multiple times at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, while he was inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

Surveillance video previously released by SAPD showed a man going to the Expedition, exiting it, and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

“I am just asking if you were there, did you see who did this to my son? We just need that piece of the puzzle to close this case. I don’t know where the detective is, I don’t know where this case lands,” said Jessica.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter. Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP.

