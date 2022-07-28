Reward offered for information leading to arrest in San Antonio boxer’s shooting death

SAN ANTONIO – Three years after the death of 18-year-old boxer George Ramos, San Antonio police are still searching for his killer.

He was shot multiple times at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, while he was inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road.

Ramos, who was a beloved professional boxer, drove off in the Expedition but ended up crashing into a vacant gas station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

George Ramos, 18, was shot at around 1:44 p.m. on June 20, 2019, inside his white Ford Expedition at a Shell gas station in the 10100 block of Culebra Road. (KSAT)

Surveillance video previously released by SAPD shows a man going to the Expedition, exiting it, and then driving off in a red four-door sedan.

A man was arrested in the case in December 2019, but Bexar County court records show the charge was dismissed.

San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter.

Crime Stoppers is willing to pay $5,000 for more information leading to an arrest.

Tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP, texting “Tip 127 plus your tip” to CRIMES (274637), or using the P3 Tips app.

