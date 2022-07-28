3rd arrest made in robbery, deadly shooting outside hookah lounge; suspect bragged on Instagram, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A suspect who allegedly posted Instagram photos of a shooting victim’s belongings and bragged about his death has been arrested, records with the Bexar County Jail show.

Joseph Robert Ortiz, 19, is the third person arrested this week in the fatal shooting of Takhai Charles Michael, 20, outside a Northeast Side hookah lounge on May 29, according to records.

He was charged with aggravated robbery and capital murder, records show. San Antonio police previously announced that Nathan Cruz Sanchez, 22 and Aaron Trevino, 20, were each arrested on a charge of capital murder.

Nathan Sanchez and Aaron Trevino have each been charged with capital murder, according to SAPD. (San Antonio Police Department)

Arrest warrant affidavits detailed the scene outside the Blow Hookah Lounge in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer, where police said Michael was killed in front of his girlfriend while fighting back against a group of people who robbed them at gunpoint.

Police said that Michael was sitting in a car with his girlfriend and some of their mutual friends. They were approached by a man who confronted their friend and pulled that person’s hair. The man then pointed a gun at Michael and his girlfriend as five others surrounded the car to rob them, police said.

During the incident, Michael was punched by two suspects while the others, including Ortiz, stole their items, including Michael’s gold necklace, his phone and his girlfriend’s purse, police said.

As Michael tried to get their belongings back, Sanchez and Trevino shot him multiple times, police said.

The suspects fled in different vehicles, and Michael was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance footage from the scene showed Ortiz also used a gun during the robbery, the affidavit states. He also allegedly stole more items from Michael after he was shot dead, including his backpack.

Police said within an hour of the shooting, Ortiz posted images of Michael’s belongings on Instagram with the caption ”he died in front of his b****.”

The affidavit states that he confessed to robbing Michael at gunpoint, stealing items from him after he was killed, and posting images of the stolen items on Instagram.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Wednesday. His bond is set at $450,000, records show.

San Antonio police said Trevino and Sanchez were arrested on Tuesday.

Trevino was arrested in Hutchinson, Kansas, after traveling there with Sanchez in the days after the shooting, records show. Sanchez was arrested in San Antonio.

Police said that Trevino is expected to be extradited to San Antonio and booked into the Bexar County Jail.

At this time it is unclear if the other three suspects are facing charges in the shooting and robbery.

