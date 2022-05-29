Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds after NE Side shooting, police say

A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Northeast Side shopping center has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities found the man around 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road after being called for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was later pronounced deceased by EMS.

Police are still working to identify the man, and no suspects have been located. The investigation continues.

