89º

LIVE

Local News

Man dies of multiple gunshot wounds after NE Side shooting, police say

No suspects have been located

Cody King, Digital Journalist

Tags: Northeast Side, SAPD, Police
A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Northeast Side shopping center has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Northeast Side shopping center has died from his injuries, according to San Antonio police.

Authorities found the man around 3:52 a.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of Eisenhauer Road after being called for a shooting in progress.

When officers arrived, they found the man had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper torso. He was later pronounced deceased by EMS.

Police are still working to identify the man, and no suspects have been located. The investigation continues.

More on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Cody King is a digital journalist for KSAT 12. She previously worked for WICS/WRSP 20 in Springfield, Illinois.

email