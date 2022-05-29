Man shot, injured by SWAT officer after pointing gun at police, SAPD Chief McManus says

SAN ANTONIO – A man is in critical condition after he was shot by a SWAT officer after raising his gun at police, according to SAPD Chief William McManus.

The man’s mother notified officers around 10:30 p.m. Saturday that her 29-year-old son fired two gunshots in the air as he left their home, in the 1200 block of Ada Street.

When police arrived, they found the man holding a gun at the intersection of Ada Street and Goliad Road.

Officers established a perimeter and began negotiating with the man for several hours. SWAT and other negotiators were also called in to assist.

The situation escalated when one SWAT officer saw the man raise his gun and point it at the other officers, according to SAPD.

The SWAT officer fired one round and struck the man, who was taken to the Brooke Army Medical Center by EMS in critical condition, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Authorities are still investigating and we’ll bring more updates as they become available.

