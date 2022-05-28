San Antonio man who took girlfriend to job interview accused of trying to rob employer

SAN ANTONIO – A man who took his girlfriend to a job interview ended up trying to rob the employer after he learned the job offer was rescinded, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office.

An arrest warrant affidavit states that Mark Anthony Roman, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following the incident on Friday.

Authorities said his girlfriend had applied for a job and interviewed for it on May 17. She was scheduled for a second interview on Friday, but before then, she texted the male employer “with accusations of sexting,” the affidavit states.

The employer decided he was no longer interested in hiring the woman but she showed up on Friday morning for the scheduled interview, along with Roman, the affidavit states.

The employer met with them outside and Roman stated, “we’re going to talk about the work conditions of my girlfriend.”

When the employer told the couple that he rescinded the job offer, Roman shoved him, authorities said. Roman then lifted his shirt and revealed a black semi-automatic pistol, deputies said.

Roman said to him, “you’re going to pay up. Give me some cash,” the affidavit states.

The employer backed away, called 911 and made note of their car’s license plate. Authorities did not say if Roman stole anything from the man.

Authorities were able to identify Roman as the suspect after investigating the license plate number.

Records show he was arrested Friday evening. His bond is set at $50,000.

