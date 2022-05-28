Corvette driver arrested for intoxication assault following 3-vehicle crash on West Side, SAPD says

The driver of a Corvette was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash on Friday, May 27, 2022, in the 1200 block of Guadalupe St.

SAN ANTONIO – The driver of a Corvette was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened just after 11 p.m. Friday in the 1200 block of Guadalupe St., not far from South Colorado Street.

According to San Antonio police, the driver of a red 2003 Chevrolet Corvette was traveling westbound on Guadalupe at a high rate of speed and passed a Toyota Camry on the left.

The driver of a Corvette was arrested following a multi-vehicle crash on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The Corvette then side-swiped the Camry and over-corrected into oncoming traffic, police said.

The Corvette struck a gray 2014 Kia Soul taxi head-on and the Soul then struck a white 2006 GMC Envoy.

The male driver of the Soul suffered serious bodily injury to his lower extremities and was taken to University Hospital. The driver of the Envoy was not injured.

Police said the driver of the Corvette showed signs of intoxication. He was arrested for intoxication assault.

Read also: