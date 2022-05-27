99º

San Antonio police searching for missing 97-year-old man last seen in north downtown

SAPD says man has medical condition that requires doctor’s care

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Antonio "Tony" Rodriguez, 97, last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police need the public’s help to find a missing 97-year-old man last spotted in north downtown on Tuesday.

Antonio “Tony” Reyes was last seen in the 100 block of Dallas Street.

He’s described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 135 pounds, with brown eyes and white straight ear-top length hair. Police say he has a medical condition that requires a doctor’s care.

Reyes was last seen wearing plain pants, a burnt orange long-sleeved shirt, a burnt orange sleeveless vest and white tennis shoes. Police say he was carrying multiple bags.

Anyone with information about the missing man is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 210-207-7660.

