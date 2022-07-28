Texas Rangers investigating after woman, 32, fatally shot in Terrell Hills

TERRELL HILLS, Texas – An investigation is underway after a 32-year-old woman was fatally shot in Terrell Hills on Thursday morning.

Officers were called around 3 a.m. to the 2000 block of Harry Wurzbach Road, not far from Fort Sam Houston after receiving word of shots fired.

Authorities say the woman was shot in the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene. The circumstances regarding the shooting, however, are not currently known.

Police say five people were in the area when the shooting occurred, but two fled before officers arrived. Two other people were detained as witnesses, officials said.

An official at the scene said the Texas Rangers are now taking over the investigation, citing “more available resources.”

The name of the woman killed has not been released.