5,000 people possibly victims of organized fraud activity in Hondo, Victoria, police say

HONDO, Texas – Seventeen people were charged with engaging in organized criminal activity related to fraud and 11 others were indicted for drug offenses and credit/debit card abuse in Hondo, according to the Hondo Police Department.

HPD said there may be 5,000 potential victims, and all residents who live within 40 miles of Hondo or have been enrolled at the Texas Vocational School in Victoria should check their credit history for signs of fraud.

The organized criminal activity arrests were made in August and included mail theft, fraud and forgery, according to HPD. The arrests led to the 11 indictments issued Thursday morning.

The warrant round-up, dubbed “Operation Blank Check,” was the result of a 17-month investigation led by over 200 officers from multiple agencies, including HPD, the Medina County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.

Additional warrants were served during the round-up related to illegal substance offenses, unlawful possession of firearms, auto theft and child endangerment.

The Medina County Criminal District Attorney’s office said additional state charges may be added in the coming months.

“This case began with a single investigation by the Hondo Police Department, but through collaboration, it became a countywide effort that reached far beyond our city limits,” HPD Police Chief Justin Soza said.

For the full list of the 28 people arrested, click here.

